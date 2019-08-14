Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARLO. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. 555,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,100. The stock has a market cap of $229.83 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 40.6% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

