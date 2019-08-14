Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV cut its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 121,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 135,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 37.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $36,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,658.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $81,045.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $235,559. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.33. 665,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,459. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

