Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Set at $47.00 by Barclays

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) received a $47.00 price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.35 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.91.

ACGL stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 693,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 17,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $597,071.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,345.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,667.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,435 shares of company stock valued at $11,923,930. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 506,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

