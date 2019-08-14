ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.96

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.96 and last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 867999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARX. TD Securities dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a jun 19 dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

