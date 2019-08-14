Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI) Short Interest Down 10.8% in July

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 43,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. 5,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,501. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05. Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 18.05%.

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers.

