Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.86 Per Share

Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.86 ($0.06) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $4.12. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
APAX stock remained flat at $GBX 155 ($2.03) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 42,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,432. Apax Global Alpha has a one year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 159 ($2.08). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99.
Apax Global Alpha Company Profile
