Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.86 Per Share

Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.86 ($0.06) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $4.12. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

APAX stock remained flat at $GBX 155 ($2.03) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 42,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,432. Apax Global Alpha has a one year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 159 ($2.08). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99.

Get Apax Global Alpha alerts:

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

Apax Global Alpha Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation from its investment portfolio and regular dividends. The Company provides investors with access to the investment of Apax Partners LLP, a private equity advisory firm.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Apax Global Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apax Global Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.