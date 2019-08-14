Ankr Network (ANKR) One Day Volume Hits $4.07 Million

Ankr Network (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Ankr Network has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Ankr Network has a total market cap of $22.96 million and $4.07 million worth of Ankr Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, UPbit, Bittrex and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00271947 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.01402265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00098446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Ankr Network Token Profile

Ankr Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,523,062,807 tokens. Ankr Network’s official website is www.ankr.com . The official message board for Ankr Network is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr Network’s official Twitter account is @ankrnetwork

Buying and Selling Ankr Network

Ankr Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitMax, IDEX and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

