Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $471.30

Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (LON:AEP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.30 and traded as high as $466.00. Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at $466.00, with a volume of 497 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 471.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile (LON:AEP)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernel, shell nut, and biomass products; and rubber. The company also operates two biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

