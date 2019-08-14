Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Trading 0.4% Higher

Anexo Group PLC (LON:ANX)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 193.40 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 193.20 ($2.52), 15,101 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

The stock has a market capitalization of $211.75 million and a PE ratio of 18.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.

Anexo Group Company Profile (LON:ANX)

Anexo Group plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services for the non-fault motorists in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. It offers an integrated end to end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges, management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claim.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.