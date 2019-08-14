Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Anaplan to $54.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.88.

PLAN stock opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 21,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $885,878.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Calderoni sold 48,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $1,827,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,387,603 shares of company stock worth $68,590,442. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 36.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

