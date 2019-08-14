Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/27/2019 – Texas Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Texas Instrument delivered better than expected second quarter results. However, both earnings and revenues declined on a year-over-year basis. The company witnessed sluggishness across both the Analog and Embedded Processing segments owing to overall weak demand environment. Nevertheless, Texas Instruments has revised its guidance for 2019 revenues upward despite slowdown in chip sales globally. This is likely to help the company in winning the shareholders’ confidence. Moreover, the company remains confident on portfolio strength, efficient manufacturing strategies and optimized capital allocation in growth areas. Further, growing investments in industrial and automotive markets are positives. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, U.S.-China trade tensions remain headwinds.”

7/24/2019 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Texas Instruments had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $133.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $137.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Texas Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Charter Equity from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2019 – Texas Instruments was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $120.32. The company had a trading volume of 852,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,719. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.73. The company has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Get Texas Instruments Incorporated alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,003,107.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $6,681,197.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $184,058,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $12,823,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 122.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,487,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,834,000 after buying an additional 819,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,131,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,884,431,000 after buying an additional 599,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,533,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,508,000 after buying an additional 596,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.