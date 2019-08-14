Analysts Set PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) PT at $35.86

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wellington Shields raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get PolyOne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $903.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.34 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PolyOne will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.