Analysts Set Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) PT at CHF 89.71

Shares of Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 89.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOVN shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 105 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 83 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 88 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 95 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 88 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Novartis has a 52 week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52 week high of CHF 88.30.

