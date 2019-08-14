Analysts Set $21.00 Target Price for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B)

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.
Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 149 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.79%.
Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile
Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.
