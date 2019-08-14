Analysts Expect Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.22. Select Energy Services posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.28 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on WTTR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Select Energy Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday, May 11th. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,381. The company has a market capitalization of $857.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

