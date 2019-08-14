Analysts Expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce sales of $453.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $439.10 million to $461.10 million. Saia posted sales of $425.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In related news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 6,240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $486,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Saia by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 26,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Saia by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 92.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 120,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 58,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Saia by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,566,000 after buying an additional 32,440 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 298,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,949. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Saia has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $83.75.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

