Analysts Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.29. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $288.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Knowles purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,241 shares in the company, valued at $822,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles E. Tyson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,644 shares in the company, valued at $154,875.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 126,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 16,927 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. 1,664,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,124. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $237.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.00. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $18.36.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

