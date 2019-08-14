Analysts Anticipate Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Analysts expect Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) to announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Skechers USA posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush raised Skechers USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skechers USA from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.16. 106,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Skechers USA has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 1,500 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $59,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $3,531,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 200,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Skechers USA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Skechers USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Skechers USA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

