Analysts Anticipate Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will report sales of $81.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.55 million. Luminex posted sales of $72.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year sales of $340.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.27 million to $341.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $376.75 million, with estimates ranging from $366.79 million to $390.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Luminex had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $83.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on LMNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminex by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after buying an additional 271,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,495,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after buying an additional 34,902 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,060,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,165,000 after buying an additional 505,040 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,006,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $22,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luminex stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $20.48. 153,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a market cap of $922.56 million, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.77. Luminex has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

