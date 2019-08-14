Analysts Anticipate Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will report sales of $81.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.55 million. Luminex posted sales of $72.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year sales of $340.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.27 million to $341.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $376.75 million, with estimates ranging from $366.79 million to $390.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luminex.
Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Luminex had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $83.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminex by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after buying an additional 271,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,495,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after buying an additional 34,902 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,060,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,165,000 after buying an additional 505,040 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,006,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $22,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Luminex stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $20.48. 153,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a market cap of $922.56 million, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.77. Luminex has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
Luminex Company Profile
Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.