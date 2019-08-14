Analysts Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Ladder Capital reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

LADR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.97. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 62.27 and a quick ratio of 62.27.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack purchased 1,600 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,648.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 523,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,399,158.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 173,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 14,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4,101.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 85,717 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 38.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 81,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

