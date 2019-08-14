Analysts Anticipate Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Hoegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.14 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 47.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hoegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 4,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 52.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMLP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.26. 4,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.98. Hoegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.70%.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

