Analysts Anticipate Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. Fulton Financial reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $221.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FULT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of FULT stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.69. 95,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,229. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Deporter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,318.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 34.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 99.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

