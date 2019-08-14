Analysts Anticipate Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.40 Million

Brokerages expect Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) to post sales of $51.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.14 million. Everbridge reported sales of $38.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $198.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.40 million to $199.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $251.39 million, with estimates ranging from $241.10 million to $258.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 41.46% and a negative net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other Everbridge news, Director Richard A. Damore sold 2,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $191,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,559 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $302,586.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,594 shares of company stock worth $36,509,978. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 52.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,144,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after acquiring an additional 591,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,907,000 after acquiring an additional 200,911 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 246.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,620,000 after acquiring an additional 322,968 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

EVBG stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.28. 7,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,027. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.33. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $104.22.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

