Analysts Anticipate Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Concord Medical Services’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concord Medical Services will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Concord Medical Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concord Medical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CCM traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,399. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Concord Medical Services stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Concord Medical Services were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

