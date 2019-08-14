Analysts Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.11. Cenovus Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 95,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,839,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. 3,263,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304,293. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

