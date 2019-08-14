Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 427,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:ASYS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,684. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Amtech Systems by 107.4% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amtech Systems by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

