AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Update

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AXR stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. AMREP has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.24.

Get AMREP alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.56% of AMREP worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.