Amgen’s (AMGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMGN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $210.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Amgen from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.44.

AMGN stock traded down $7.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,508,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,594. The company has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Amgen by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $239,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 17.8% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

