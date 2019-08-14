American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. 11,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,260. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $169.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.01. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 269.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 960,760 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at about $6,671,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 55.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 415,286 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

