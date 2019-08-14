Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Director Jennifer L. Miller Buys 4,000 Shares

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Director Jennifer L. Miller bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. 68,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,171. Ameresco Inc has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameresco Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 358,410 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 683,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 283,684 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ameresco by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 727,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 158,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameresco by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 127,758 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ameresco by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 539,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 124,308 shares during the period. 29.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

