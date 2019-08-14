Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Director Jennifer L. Miller Buys 4,000 Shares

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Director Jennifer L. Miller bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. 68,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,171. Ameresco Inc has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameresco Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.
About Ameresco
Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.
