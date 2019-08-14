AMCIL (ASX:AMH) Trading 1.2% Higher

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.87 ($0.62) and last traded at A$0.87 ($0.62), 22,510 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.86 ($0.61).

The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $238.89 million and a PE ratio of 33.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.89.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 3.85%. AMCIL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 269.23%.

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. It invests in companies from media, technology, communications, and entertainment sectors.

