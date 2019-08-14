Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Shares of AGD opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.