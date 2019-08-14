Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 15,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,326. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

