Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,919,000 after acquiring an additional 125,866 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857,647 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,763,000 after acquiring an additional 76,345 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,267,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares during the period. 33.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Pivotal Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,373.93.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total value of $71,960.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $7.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,167.00. The stock had a trading volume of 407,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,290. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

