Allison Transmission Holdings Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Allison Transmission has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Allison Transmission has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.87. 1,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,995. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $737.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 96.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 37,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $1,609,257.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

