ALIS (ALIS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,997.00

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One ALIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. ALIS has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $3,997.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ALIS has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00269711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.01347936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022684 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00095197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS was first traded on August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,387,437 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

