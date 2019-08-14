Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Reiterated by Industrial Alliance Securities

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

AQN traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.88. 166,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,922. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $343.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.0% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,529,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,012,000 after purchasing an additional 536,700 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 27.7% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 373.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 702,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 554,400 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $13,251,000. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

