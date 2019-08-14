Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Reiterated by Industrial Alliance Securities

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
AQN traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.88. 166,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,922. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.0% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,529,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,012,000 after purchasing an additional 536,700 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 27.7% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 373.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 702,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 554,400 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $13,251,000. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
