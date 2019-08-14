Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.71.

In related news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.97. 198,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,772. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.44 and a 12-month high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

