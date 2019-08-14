Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Trading 7.1% Higher

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) shares traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.56, 1,016,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 572,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $79.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,117,000 after buying an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $11,414,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $5,436,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,035,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 73.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,639 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.