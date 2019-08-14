AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.37

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 268554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16.

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

