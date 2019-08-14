Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.07-3.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.92.

NYSE:A traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,427. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

