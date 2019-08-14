Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.07-3.09 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.59. 3,508,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,427. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $82.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Agilent Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.92.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

