Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Receives $83.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.92.
Several research firms recently commented on A. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 22.25%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.
Agilent Technologies Company Profile
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.
