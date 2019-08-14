Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Receives $83.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.92.

Several research firms recently commented on A. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,508,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,427. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 22.25%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.