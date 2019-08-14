AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. AEterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 328.95% and a negative net margin of 666.76%.

NASDAQ AEZS traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,575. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.26. AEterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

AEZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AEterna Zentaris from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AEterna Zentaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

