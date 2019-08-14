Aeron Price Down 23.9% Over Last Week (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Mercatox and IDAX. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $959,570.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00268636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.40 or 0.01396695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00022636 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00092106 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,688,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox, IDAX, Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin, Coinrail, Radar Relay, Kuna and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

