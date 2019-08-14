Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) will announce sales of $420.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $419.15 million to $422.60 million. Advanced Disposal Services reported sales of $400.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.26 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. Advanced Disposal Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

ADSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

NYSE:ADSW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,199. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

