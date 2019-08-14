Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Set at $222.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) received a $222.00 price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.28.

Shares of AAP traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.42. 143,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $130.09 and a 1 year high of $186.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 172.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $40,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 625.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $43,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

