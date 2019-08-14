Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lifted by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 114.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Adobe by 666.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total transaction of $921,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,264. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.69.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.20. 30,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,969. The company has a market capitalization of $143.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $313.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

