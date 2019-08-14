Admiral Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 63 (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,110 ($27.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,205.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,901 ($24.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,849 ($24.16) to GBX 1,943 ($25.39) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Admiral Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,041 ($26.67) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,084.40 ($27.24).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

