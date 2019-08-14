ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dawson James lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ADMA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 20,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,031. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.60. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $218.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.71.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 323.54% and a negative return on equity of 273.18%. The business had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen purchased 25,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Biotest Divestiture Trust sold 5,813,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $21,802,327.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,108,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,064,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,258,000. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 135,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

